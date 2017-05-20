Prime Minister Theresa May goes canvassing in Ealing, London, Britain May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

EDINBURGH British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative party has seen its lead narrow slightly ahead of a June 8 national election but it remains well ahead of its opposition, an Opinium poll showed on Saturday.

The poll conducted on May 16 and 17 showed the Conservatives with 46 percent, down from 47 percent a week earlier, while the Labour Party had 33 percent, up one percentage point.

The Liberal Democrats had 8 percent while the United Kingdom Independence Party and the Scottish National Party both had 5 percent of the vote, all unchanged from the previous poll.

"Although the Tory (Conservative) lead is shrinking, the slow rate of change means that it will be mid-August before Labour close the gap," said Adam Drummond, head of political polling at Opinium.

The online survey interviewed 2,003 UK adults.

