May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party has widened to nine percentage points ahead of the June 8 election, according to a poll by ORB for the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.
ORB said May's lead had increased from six percentage points in its previous poll which was published on May 27.
In the new poll, the Conservatives were on 45 percent, up one point, and Labour was on 36 percent, down two points.
The increase in the Conservative Party's lead reported by ORB contrasted with many other recent polls which have shown its lead narrowing.
(Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Ralph Boulton)
LONDON/BRUSSELS Prime Minister Theresa May will outline on Thursday her approach to the "hugely important issue" of reassuring EU expatriates about their futures in Britain, at a summit that is her first Brexit test since an election sapped her authority.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.