Britain's opposition Labour party leader Ed Miliband addresses an audience during a campaign stop in Manchester, northern England, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON Britain's opposition Labour party held a three percentage point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives in a Panelbase poll ahead of the May 7 election.

The poll put Labour unchanged on 34 percent while the Conservatives were down two percentage points to 31 percent.

The UK Independence Party was up one point on 17 percent, the Liberal Democrats down one on 7 percent and the Greens unchanged on 4 percent, The Sun newspaper said.

The two main parties have been neck-and-neck in most opinion polls since the start of the year, with neither establishing a sustained lead exceeding the typical 3-percentage-point margin of error.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither the Conservatives nor Labour are likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

