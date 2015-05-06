EDF gets consent to start building Hinkley C plant
LONDON Britain's nuclear regulator has granted consent for construction to start at EDF's Hinkley C nuclear power plant, it said on Monday.
LONDON Britain's opposition Labour Party held a 2 percentage point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives in a Panelbase opinion poll published a day before Thursday's national election.
The survey put Labour on 33 percent and the Conservatives on 31 percent. The anti-European Union UK Independence Party was on 16 percent and the centrist Liberal Democrats on 8 percent.
Two other polls published on the eve of the tightly fought contest put the Conservatives in the lead by one point, and one had the two biggest parties tied.
(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; editing by John Stonestreet)
BELFAST The British government on Monday gave Northern Ireland's largest political parties a few more weeks to clinch a deal on a power-sharing regional government, staving off the risk of a suspension of devolved power for the first time in a decade.