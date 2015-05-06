Supporters queue to get in to Britain's Labour Party's leader Ed Miliband's final campaign event in Leeds, northern England, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Britain's opposition Labour Party held a 2 percentage point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives in a Panelbase opinion poll published a day before Thursday's national election.

The survey put Labour on 33 percent and the Conservatives on 31 percent. The anti-European Union UK Independence Party was on 16 percent and the centrist Liberal Democrats on 8 percent.

Two other polls published on the eve of the tightly fought contest put the Conservatives in the lead by one point, and one had the two biggest parties tied.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; editing by John Stonestreet)