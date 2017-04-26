LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party held a 22 percentage point lead in a poll conducted by Panelbase, putting her on course for a commanding victory in the June 8 election.

Panelbase put support for May's ruling party at 49 percent, up 10 percentage points since it last polled in January. The opposition Labour Party was down 4 points to 27 percent while the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) also fell, down 9 points to 5 percent.

UKIP was a major force in the campaign to take Britain out of the EU, but its support has dropped in several polls since May announced the election. The Liberal Democrat party, which opposed Brexit, was up 4 points to 10 percent.

Panelbase said it polled 1,026 people online between April 20 and 24.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)