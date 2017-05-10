Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (unseen) outside 10 Downing Street in London, May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives have kept a 17 percentage point lead over the Labour opposition, a month before Britons vote in a national election on June 8, a poll from market research company Panelbase showed on Wednesday.

Panelbase said support for the Conservatives rose by 1 percentage point to 48 percent compared with a poll it conducted last week, while support for Labour also rose by 1 point to 31 percent.

Support for the Liberal Democrats sank by 2 percentage points to 8 percent, and the UK Independence Party's support remained unchanged at 5 percent.

Panelbase conducted its poll online between May 5 and May 9, and the results were based on a sample of 1,027 adults.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)