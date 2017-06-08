Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON The lead of British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party over the opposition Labour Party has remained stable at eight percentage points, according to a Panelbase poll published on Wednesday, a day before Britain's national election.
Panelbase said support for the Conservatives stood at 44 percent, unchanged from its previous poll published on June 1. Labour was on 36 percent, also unchanged.
The new online poll of 3,018 people was conducted between June 2 and 7, covering days before and after an attack in London by Islamic militants late on June 3.
(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.