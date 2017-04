Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband fieds questions at the unveiling of his party's election manifesto at Granada studios in Manchester, northern England, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron leaves after delivering a speech at St Luke's Church Hall in Cheltenham, England, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives are neck-and-neck with the opposition Labour Party ahead of a May 7 national election, an opinion poll showed on Monday.

The Populus poll of 2,036 adults from April 10-12 showed support for the Conservatives had risen by two percentage points to 33 percent, putting them level with Labour, whose support was unchanged.

For a graphic of the latest polls, pleased click on:

