Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech to party activists whilst campaigning in Norton Sub Hamdon near Yeovil, south west England, Britain, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Britain's opposition Labour Party has a three percentage-point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party, according to a Populus poll for the Financial Times ahead of the May 7 election.

The poll put Labour at 36 percent with the Conservatives at 33 percent, the newspaper said.

It found support for the anti-European Union UK Independence Party (UKIP) was unchanged at 14 percent, while support for the Liberal Democrats, the junior partner in the coalition, was at 8 percent. The Greens were on 5 percent.

