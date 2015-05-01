Labour leader Ed Miliband takes part in a special BBC Question Time programme with the three main party leaders appearing separately at Leeds Town Hall, West Yorkshire, during the General Election 2015 campaign. Thursday April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron takes part in a campaign event at the headquarters of a supermarket chain in Leeds, northern England, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party is tied with the opposition Labour Party, according to a Populus poll one week before Britons vote in the tightest election for decades.

The poll had the Conservatives unchanged on 33 percent, while Labour's support had dropped three percentage points to the same figure.

The anti-European Union UK Independence Party was up one point on 15 percent with Cameron's coalition partners the Liberal Democrats on 9 percent.

Surveys have indicated the two main parties are running neck and neck, and while some polls in recent days have suggested the Conservatives building a lead, others have also shown Labour ahead.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)