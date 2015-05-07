People walk under a conservative advertising hoarding, featuring David Cameron and Labour party leader, Ed Miliband, on a major road junction near to central London, Britain, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Britain's ruling Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party were tied with support at 33 percent each, according to a Populus opinion poll published on Thursday as voting was under way in a general election.

Each of the main parties had fallen back by one percentage point since the previous poll, Populus said.

Support for the Liberal Democrats, junior coalition partners to the Conservatives, stood at 10 percent, while the anti-European Union party UKIP was on 14 percent and the Greens on 5 percent.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)