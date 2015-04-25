The Conservative Party campaign bus waits outside a venue in Lincoln, Britain April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party has taken a 3 percentage point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a Survation poll for The Mail on Sunday newspaper ahead of the May 7 election.

The poll put the Conservatives up 3 percentage points on 33 percent, with support for Labour dropping 4 percentage points to 30 percent.

With less than two weeks to go before the May 7 election, most opinion polls have shown voters fairly evenly split between Britain's two main political parties, meaning neither is likely to win enough seats to hold a clear parliamentary majority.

The poll put support for the anti-European Union UK Independence Party (UKIP) at 18 percent, while support for the Liberal Democrats, the junior partner in the coalition, was at 9 percent. The Greens were on 4 percent.

