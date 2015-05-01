LONDON Britain's opposition Labour Party has jumped to a one-point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party, according to a Survation poll for the Daily Mirror newspaper ahead of the May 7 election.

The poll put Labour at 34 percent of votes, up 5 points from last week's Survation poll, with the Conservatives steady at 33 percent.

Support for the anti-European Union UK Independence Party (UKIP) had slipped two points to 16 percent, while Cameron's coalition partners, the Liberal Democrats, fell one point to 9 percent, the newspaper said.

