Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband delivers an election speech to supporters at the Royal Horticultural Halls in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Britain's opposition Labour Party has taken a 3 percentage point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives, according to a Survation poll for the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

The poll showed Labour support was on 34 percent, Conservative support on 31 percent and support for the anti-European Union UK Independence Party was at 17 percent.

The Liberal Democrats were on 8 percent, the Greens on 4 percent and the Scottish National Party were on 5 percent.

The election, which could determine Britain's place in the European Union and Scotland's future in the United Kingdom, is the closest since the 1970s with neither of the two main parties able to open up a big enough lead to rule alone.

The pollster surveyed 2,128 people online from May 1 to May 2.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Paul Sandle)