Britain's Labour Party's leader Ed Miliband's speaks at his final campaign event in Leeds, northern England, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron addresses party activists at a campaign rally in Carlisle in northern England May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Britain's governing Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party were tied on 33 percent in a survey published by pollsters Survation on the eve of Thursday's parliamentary election.

The poll was consistent with many others that have shown the election too close to call, with no party set to command an outright majority in parliament.

