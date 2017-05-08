Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and West Midlands Mayor Andy Street (unseen) tour the UTC Aerospace Systems factory during a campaign visit on May 6, 2017 in Wolverhampton. REUTERS/Jack Taylor/Pool

LONDON Britain's ruling Conservative party holds a commanding 17 point lead over the opposition Labour party, a poll by Survation showed on Tuesday, with support for the anti-European Union UK Independence Party plummeting.

Support for Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives was at 47 percent, while 30 percent backed the opposition Labour party, the Survation poll for the "Good Morning Britain" TV show found.

The centrist Liberal Democrats was on 7 percent, while just 4 percent said they would vote for UKIP, down almost nine percentage points from its support in the 2015 election as the vote for Britain to leave the EU and May's commitment to Brexit has cut the party's appeal.

The poll, which comes after UKIP suffered heavy losses in last week's council election, found that 54 percent of UKIP voters said they would now vote Conservative.

Survation polled 1,005 people between May 5 and 6.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)