Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses supporters and members of the media in front of the Conservative party's election campaign bus at an airfield north of Newcastle, England May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives have slightly extended their large lead over the opposition Labour Party as the state-run health service takes over from Brexit as the nation's top concern, a poll said on Monday.

The Conservatives were on 48 percent, up one point from a similar survey a week before, with Labour unchanged on 30 percent, the Survation poll for the Good Morning Britain TV show found.

The Liberal Democrats were on 8 percent, up one point, with the UK Independence Party unchanged on 4 percent.

The poll of 1,016 people, carried out on May 12-13, found the National Health Service was now the most important issue for voters overtaking Brexit, followed by the economy, immigration and education.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)