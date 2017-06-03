May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May's chance of winning an overall majority in the June 8 election now hangs in the balance, the founder of pollster Survation said on Saturday.
"Prime Minister May's overall majority is now hangs in the balance based on our most recent data," Survation founder Damian Lyons Lowe told Reuters.
In a sign of how far her campaign has soured just five days before voting begins, Survation said the Conservatives were on 40 percent and Labour on 39 percent, indicating May's lead has collapsed by 11 percentage points over the past two weeks.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
LONDON/BRUSSELS Prime Minister Theresa May will outline on Thursday her approach to the "hugely important issue" of reassuring EU expatriates about their futures in Britain, at a summit that is her first Brexit test since an election sapped her authority.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.