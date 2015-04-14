LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party has pulled ahead of its nearest rivals, Ed Miliband's Labour Party, before a knife-edge May 7 election, an opinion poll by TNS showed on Tuesday.

The poll put the Conservatives on 34 percent, up 4 percentage points from the previous TNS survey, and Labour on 32 percent, down 1 point. The Liberal Democrats, Cameron's junior coalition partners, were on 9 percent of the vote, behind the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) which was on 14 percent.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)