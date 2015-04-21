LONDON Britain's opposition Labour Party holds a 2 percentage point lead over David Cameron's Conservatives, pollster TNS said on Tuesday, showing neither of the main parties had seen a decisive bounce after launching their manifestos.

"All the indications are that we continue to face a result where no one party secures an overall majority," TNS UK director Jamie Willard said.

Labour has gained two points in the TNS survey to 34 percent while the Conservatives have lost 2 points, down to 32 percent. The Liberal Democrats were down 1 point to 8 percent and the anti-European Union party UKIP gained one point to 15 percent.

Two polls on Monday had the Conservatives slightly ahead, and one gave the lead to Labour. With no sign yet of a surge in support for either party, a hung parliament is the most likely outcome, potentially handing the role of king maker to the leader of a smaller party.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)