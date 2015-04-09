Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R), looks at textile machinery during a visit to Camira, a textile factory in Colne Valley, Yorkshire, northern England, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

LONDON Ahead of Britain's May 7 election, Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives took a one percentage point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a YouGov poll for The Sun newspaper.

The daily poll put Labour on 34 percent, down one percentage point from the previous day, and the Conservatives up one percentage point on 35 percent, The Sun said.

The poll put the UK Independence Party down one percentage point on 12 percent, the Liberal Democrats unchanged on 8 percent and the Greens down on point on 4 percent, The Sun newspaper said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)