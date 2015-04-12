Police say treating incident near parliament as terrorism-related
LONDON British police said they were treating an incident in which a policeman was stabbed inside the perimeter of Britain's parliament building as a terrorist incident. [nL5N1GZ4PF]
LONDON Britain's opposition Labour party have taken a 3 percentage point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives according to a YouGov opinion poll ahead of the May 7 general election.
The poll, published by The Sun newspaper, put Ed Miliband's Labour Party on 36 percent and the Conservatives on 33 percent.
The poll showed the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) on 13 percent and Cameron's current junior coalition partners, the Liberal Democrats on 7 percent.
For a graphic of the latest polls, please click on: For the latest polls: here#section-2-polls
(Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
LONDON British police said they were treating an incident in which a policeman was stabbed inside the perimeter of Britain's parliament building as a terrorist incident. [nL5N1GZ4PF]
EDINBURGH Scotland's devolved parliament suspended a planned vote on Wednesday to give its government a mandate to seek a new independence referendum after an attack on Britain's Houses of Parliament in London which police said they were treating as a terrorist incident.