Britain's Opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband speaks at a campaign event in Warwick, central England April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Britain's opposition Labour party have taken a 3 percentage point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives according to a YouGov opinion poll ahead of the May 7 general election.

The poll, published by The Sun newspaper, put Ed Miliband's Labour Party on 36 percent and the Conservatives on 33 percent.

The poll showed the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) on 13 percent and Cameron's current junior coalition partners, the Liberal Democrats on 7 percent.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)