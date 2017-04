Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband fieds questions at the unveiling of his party's election manifesto at Granada studios in Manchester, northern England, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Ahead of the May 7 election, a YouGov poll on Monday evening said Labour leads by one point, with 34 percent, followed by the Conservatives at 33 percent, UKIP at 13 percent, Liberal Democrats at 8 percent and the Greens at 6 percent, the Sun newspaper reported.

The Labour party has a 1 percentage point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives, according to the poll.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)