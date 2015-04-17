(L-R) Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband speaks, flanked by Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood, Green Party leader Natalie Bennett, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon and UKIP leader Nigel Farage during the televised leaders' debate in London, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron answers questions from O2 employees during an election campaign stop in Leeds, England, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid/Pool

Ahead of the May 7 election, the opposition Labour Party and the incumbent Tories are tied at 34 percent, according to a YouGov poll for The Sun newspaper published on Thursday.

According to the latest YouGov poll, Labour is down 1 percentage point from a day earlier, and Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party remains at 34 percent, the Sun said.

The daily poll put the UK Independence Party at 14 percent, up 1 percentage point from the day before, the Liberal Democrats at 7 percent, down 1 point, and the Greens unchanged at 5 percent, the newspaper said.

The two main parties have been neck-and-neck in the polls since the beginning of the year, with neither establishing a lead beyond the typical 3 percent margin of error in most surveys.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither the Conservatives nor Labour are likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

