Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband delivers his party's Manifesto for Young People at Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln, central England April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Britain's opposition Labour Party extended its poll lead over Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives, a YouGov opinion poll for The Sunday Times showed, contrasting with a separate poll published slightly earlier.

Polling company YouGov said 36 percent of voters supported Labour versus 33 percent for the Conservatives, which the Sunday Times said was the widest lead in a week on YouGov's measure.

The anti-European Union UK Independence Party stood at 13 percent, while the Conservatives' Liberal Democrat coalition partners were on track to get 8 percent of the vote in a national election which is now less than three weeks away.

The result contrasts with that of a poll from research company Opinium published by the Observer newspaper late on Saturday, which showed the Conservatives on 36 percent and Labour on 32 percent.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither the Conservatives nor Labour are likely to win an overall majority in the 650 seat Westminster Parliament.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)