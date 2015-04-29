Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband laughs as he stands with shadow Chancellor Ed Balls during a speech to supporters at the Royal Institute of British Architects in London, Britain April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband gestures as he delivers an election speech to supporters at the Royal Institute of British Architects in London, Britain April 29, 2015. Britain will go to the polls in a national election on May 7. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's opposition Labour Party has a one percentage point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives, according to a YouGov opinion poll for the Sun newspaper published on Tuesday.

The two main parties have been neck-and-neck in most opinion polls since the start of the year, with neither establishing a sustained lead exceeding the 3-point margin of error.

The poll ahead of the May 7 election showed Conservatives at 34 percent, down one point from Monday, versus Labour at 35 percent, up one point, polling company YouGov said.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither of the two main parties is likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

