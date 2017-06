Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to travel to Buckingham Palace to visit Queen Elizabeth after Parliament was dissolved prior to the general election, in London May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party holds a 19-point lead over opposition Labour Party ahead of a national election on June 8, according to a YouGov poll for The Times.

The poll showed support for Conservatives at 48 percent, up four points from a YouGov poll conducted last week, Labour at 29 percent, down two points, Liberal Democrats at 10 percent and UKIP at 5 percent.

YouGov questioned 2,066 adults on May 2 and 3.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)