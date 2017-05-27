Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead has narrowed to 7 percentage points from nine a week ago, according to a YouGov poll published by the Sunday Times ahead of the June 8 election.
Tim Shipman, political correspondent for the newspaper, said the YouGov poll put the Conservatives on 43 percent, down one point from a comparable poll a week ago, and Labour on 36 percent, up one point.
YouGov questioned 2,003 people between May 25-26.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
WASHINGTON Saudi Arabia's new crown prince and likely next king shares U.S. President Donald Trump's hawkish view of Iran, but a more confrontational approach towards Tehran carries a risk of escalation in an unstable region, current and former U.S. officials said.