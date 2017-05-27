Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street in London, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead has narrowed to 7 percentage points from nine a week ago, according to a YouGov poll published by the Sunday Times ahead of the June 8 election.

Tim Shipman, political correspondent for the newspaper, said the YouGov poll put the Conservatives on 43 percent, down one point from a comparable poll a week ago, and Labour on 36 percent, up one point.

YouGov questioned 2,003 people between May 25-26.

