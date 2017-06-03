May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed to four percentage points ahead of the June 8 election, according to a YouGov poll reported by the Sunday Times newspaper.
The poll suggested she will win only a slender parliamentary majority of 14 seats, the Sunday Times said.
The lead of May's Conservative Party was down from seven percentage points in the last comparable YouGov poll published on May 27.
The new poll showed support for the Conservatives at 42 percent, down one point from the previous YouGov/Sunday Times poll, while Labour was on 38 percent, up two points.
(Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Prime Minister Theresa May will outline on Thursday her approach to the "hugely important issue" of reassuring EU expatriates about their futures in Britain, at a summit that is her first Brexit test since an election sapped her authority.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.