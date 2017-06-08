Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON The lead of Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party over the opposition Labour Party has widened to seven percentage points in a YouGov poll, The Times newspaper said on Wednesday, one day before Britain's national election.
The lead compared with one of four points for the Conservatives in a YouGov poll published on Saturday by the Sunday Times.
YouGov now put support for the Conservatives at 42 percent, unchanged from the previous YouGov poll on Saturday, and Labour was on 35 percent, down three points.
YouGov said it expected the Conservatives would win an increased majority in parliament in Thursday's election.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.