Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond attend a news conference in London's Canary Wharf financial district, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool

Support for British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has slipped four percentage points ahead of a June 8 general election, but it still holds a big lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a YouGov opinion poll for The Times.

The Conservatives were at 45 percent, against Labour's 32 percent, up 1 percent point, from YouGov's previous poll.

"Labour seem to be holding up because they're still getting the votes of a substantial chunk of people who don't like Corbyn and are presumably holding their noses and voting Labour anyway," the Times reported, citing YouGov's Anthony Wells.

YouGov interviewed people between May 16 and 17. (bit.ly/2qtrkv7)

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)