LONDON YouGov's election model, which pointed to British Prime Minister Theresa May losing her majority, was based on a voting intention of 41 percent for the Conservatives and 38 percent for Labour, a difference of 3 points, the pollster said.

The model indicates Conservatives winning between 275 and 344 seats and Labour winning 227-289 seats, the company said on Wednesday.

May's Conservatives had 330 seats when the snap election was called last month.

"Obviously there are still eight days until polling day – even a small change could result in a healthy Tory majority," YouGov said in a tweet.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)