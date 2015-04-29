Britain's Deputy Prime Minister and Liberal Democrat Party leader Nick Clegg poses for a portrait at the ages Bowl in Southampton, Britain April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON The leader of Britain's Liberal Democrats, potential kingmakers following a close national election next week, is on track to lose his seat in the British parliament, according to a poll published on Wednesday.

The May 7 vote is shaping up to be the most unpredictable since the 1970s, with most national polls suggesting neither Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives nor the opposition Labour Party will win an outright majority.

The Lord Ashcroft poll of Deputy Prime Minister and Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg's Sheffield Hallam constituency, carried out April 22-28, showed support for Labour at 37 percent, one point ahead of the Liberal Democrats on 36 percent.

That Labour lead was slightly narrower than Ashcroft's last poll of the seat in March, which put them two points ahead.

Should Clegg, whose centre-left party has seen its share of the vote more than halved since forming a coalition government with the Conservatives in 2010, lose his seat he would come under pressure to step down.

His likely successors range across the ideological spectrum, potentially changing the calculus of any coalition negotiations.

A separate Lord Ashcroft constituency poll of Thanet South, where UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage is running for election, suggested the Conservatives would hold on to the seat.

The poll showed support for Cameron's party in South Thanet was at 34 percent, two points ahead of UKIP on 32 percent.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)