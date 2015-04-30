Labour leader Ed Miliband takes part in a special BBC Question Time programme with the three main party leaders appearing separately at Leeds Town Hall, West Yorkshire, during the General Election 2015 campaign. Thursday April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/Pool

Britain's opposition Labour Party has a one percentage point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives, according to a YouGov opinion poll for the Sun newspaper published on Thursday.

The poll showed Labour at 35 percent, up one point from Wednesday, versus the Conservatives at 34 percent, down one point, polling company YouGov said.

Britons vote on May 7 in what is expected to be the tightest election in decades.

The two main parties have been neck-and-neck in most opinion polls since the start of the year, with neither establishing a sustained lead exceeding the three-point margin of error.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither of the two main parties is likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)