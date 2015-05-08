Police say treating incident near parliament as terrorism-related
LONDON British police said they were treating an incident in which a policeman was stabbed inside the perimeter of Britain's parliament building as a terrorist incident. [nL5N1GZ4PF]
LONDON Following is a table of final results in Britain's national election.
Party Seats
Conservative Party 331
Labour Party 232
Scottish National Party* 56
Liberal Democrats 8
Democratic Unionist Party** 8
Sinn Fein** 4
Plaid Cymru* 3
Social Democratic and Labour Party** 3
Ulster Unionist Party** 2
United Kingdom Independence Party 1
Green Party of England and Wales* 1
Independent 1
Total 650
*The SNP only contests Scotland's 59 seats. Plaid Cymru only contests seats in Wales. The Green Party does not contest elections in Scotland and Northern Ireland.
**The DUP, Sinn Fein, SDLP, and the UUP only contest seats in Northern Ireland. Sinn Fein does not take up seats it wins in UK parliamentary elections.
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
LONDONDERRY, Northern Ireland As the tricolour-draped coffin of former IRA commander turned peacemaker Martin McGuinness was carried to his Londonderry home this week, people across Northern Ireland's sectarian divide were nervously eying a new era of uncertainty.