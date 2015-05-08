LONDON Following is a table of results so far in Britain's 2015 national election.

A total of 326 seats is required for an outright majority, though in practice around 323 would suffice because the Sinn Fein nationalist party in Northern Ireland does not take up its seats in parliament.

An exit poll pointed to the Conservatives winning 316 seats, the main opposition Labour Party on 239 seats and the Scottish National Party on 58. If accurate, that would be Labour's worst result in almost three decades.

Conservative Labour Party Liberal Scottish Others** Total seats

Party Democrats National declared

Party* (out of 650)

13 24 1 16 11 65

*Only contests Scotland's 59 seats

**Others:

-Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) which only contests seats in Northern Ireland: 6;

-Sinn Fein which only contests seats in Northern Ireland, does not take up seats: 1;

-Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) which only contests seats in Northern Ireland: 1;

-Ulster Unionist Party which only contests seats in Northern Ireland: 1;

-Plaid Cymru which only contests seats in Wales: 1;

-Independents: 1

