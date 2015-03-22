LONDON Conservative Party will give more residents in social housing the opportunity to buy their homes in a revival of policies that won support in the 1980s, the Sunday Times said.

The Conservatives, who are neck and neck with Labour in the polls ahead of a May 7 national election, have identified housing as one of six core themes for their campaign, aiming to sway voters who are struggling to buy a house as prices have outstripped wages since they came to power in 2010.

"Right to buy" was introduced in 1980 by Conservative prime minister Margaret Thatcher to help create a property-owning democracy in Britain. More than 2 million council houses have been sold to tenants at a discount price under the scheme.

The Sunday Times said the Conservative would extend "right to buy" to tenants of housing associations as well as local authorities.

A senior Downing Street source told the newspaper that it was safe to say broadening "right to buy" was on the cards.

A spokesman said its policies would be announced in its manifesto due to be published in the coming weeks.

But the Labour Party said under the Conservative-led government the prospect of home ownership had disappeared out of view for many young people.

"That's because this Government has presided over the lowest levels of house building in peacetime since the 1920s," said lawmaker Emma Reynolds.

"Labour has a better plan to get at least 200,000 homes built a year by 2020, including badly needed affordable homes."

