Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, addresses the party's annual conference in Glasgow, Scotland October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, speaks during a news conference after the Scottish Parliament elections, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attends the launch of the SNP Council manifesto at the Whale Arts centre in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Ruth Davidson, the leader of the Conservative Party in Scotland, attends a debate on a second referendum on independence at Scotland's Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh, Britain, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON The Scottish Conservative Party has opened up a 10 percentage point lead over the Scottish Labour Party in an opinion poll, reaching 28 percent, while the Scottish National Party remains in front on 43 percent, pollster Survation said on Sunday.

"Survation's latest poll in Scotland on behalf of the Sunday Post shows the Scottish Conservatives at their highest level in either a Survation Westminster or a Holyrood (the devolved parliament) voting intention ever," Survation said in a statement.

The pollster said it had interviewed 1,018 Scots between April 18-21 for the survey.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Jason Neely)