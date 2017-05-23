The Gordon and MacPhail retail shop is seen in Elgin, Moray, Scotland, Britain May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

The Benromach Distillery is seen in Forres, Moray, Scotland, Britain May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Whisky barrels are stored at the Benromach Distillery in Forres, Moray, Scotland, Britain May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, and Angus Robertson the Deputy leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), speaks during a photocall with the SNP Westminster Group, following Tuesday's announcement that a general has been called for June, in Westminster, central London, Britain April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

EDINBURGH The launch of the Scottish National Party's policy offer was suspended on Tuesday after at least 22 people were killed by a suicide bomber at a concert in the English city of Manchester.

The presentation of the SNP's policy document for Britain's June 8 national election was suspended along with all other party campaign events until further notice, in the wake of what police said was a suicide attack.

