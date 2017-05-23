Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
EDINBURGH The launch of the Scottish National Party's policy offer was suspended on Tuesday after at least 22 people were killed by a suicide bomber at a concert in the English city of Manchester.
The presentation of the SNP's policy document for Britain's June 8 national election was suspended along with all other party campaign events until further notice, in the wake of what police said was a suicide attack.
(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Paul Sandle)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.