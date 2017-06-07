Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON British police said on Wednesday they had carried out a controlled explosion near where the United States is building a new embassy in southwest London, but the unattended vehicles which triggered the action turned out not to be suspicious.
Police said they were called out after a report of two unattended vehicles near the embassy site, and carried out a controlled explosion at around 1637 GMT.
A U.S. embassy spokeswoman said no U.S. diplomats were present at the construction site.
WASHINGTON Saudi Arabia's new crown prince and likely next king shares U.S. President Donald Trump's hawkish view of Iran, but a more confrontational approach towards Tehran carries a risk of escalation in an unstable region, current and former U.S. officials said.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.