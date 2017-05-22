May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
WREXHAM, Wales Britain will cap the amount elderly people have to pay for social care, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday after a backlash against her election proposal to make more people contribute to the costs.
Opinion polls ahead of a June 8 election have shown the lead enjoyed by her governing Conservative Party has halved since she set out proposals last week to reduce financial support for some elderly voters.
"We will come forward with a consultation paper ... and that consultation will include an absolute limit on the amount people have to pay for their care costs," she said at the launch of her party's election policy document in Wales.
"We will make sure nobody has to sell their family home to pay for care. We will make sure there's an absolute limit on what people need to pay. And you will never have to go below 100,000 pounds of your savings, so you will always have something to pass on to your family."
LONDON/BRUSSELS Prime Minister Theresa May will outline on Thursday her approach to the "hugely important issue" of reassuring EU expatriates about their futures in Britain, at a summit that is her first Brexit test since an election sapped her authority.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.