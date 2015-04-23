William Hague and Prime Minister David Cameron will unveil the Conservative Party's English manifesto on Friday to ensure that Scottish MPs can no longer have a deciding say on rates of taxation for English families, the Telegraph reported.

England will have its own income tax rate within one year under Conservative plans to ensure that Scottish Labour and Scottish National Party MPs are not able to "dictate" what happens south of the border, said former Conservative leader and foreign secretary Hague, the newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1EwkEij)

"It is vital to be fair to the whole United Kingdom to keep the UK together – and that includes being fair to the voters and taxpayers of England," the newspaper quoted Hague as saying.

Opinion polls indicate that a hung parliament is the most likely outcome of the May 7 election, with both parties neck and neck in terms of voting intentions.

(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)