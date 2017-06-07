Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON Fixed income trading platform Tradeweb said it would open early on Friday due to Britain's general election.
UK voters head to the polls on Thursday with results expected to filter through Friday.
In a statement, Tradeweb said it would extend its operating hours on Friday across all European asset classes from 0200 London time (0100 GMT).
Tradeweb's operating hours typically start from 0600 GMT.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Geddie)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
WASHINGTON Saudi Arabia's new crown prince and likely next king shares U.S. President Donald Trump's hawkish view of Iran, but a more confrontational approach towards Tehran carries a risk of escalation in an unstable region, current and former U.S. officials said.