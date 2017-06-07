LONDON Fixed income trading platform Tradeweb said it would open early on Friday due to Britain's general election.

UK voters head to the polls on Thursday with results expected to filter through Friday.

In a statement, Tradeweb said it would extend its operating hours on Friday across all European asset classes from 0200 London time (0100 GMT).

Tradeweb's operating hours typically start from 0600 GMT.

