LONDON British lawmaker Andrew Tyrie, the chairman of parliament's Treasury Committee, said on Tuesday he would not stand in the June 8 national election.

"After very careful thought, I have decided to stand down from parliament," Tyrie, a member of Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party, saidin a statement.

"I remain deeply committed to public service. I am determined, and hopefully young enough, to contribute in other ways in the years ahead," he added.

Under Tyrie's chairmanship, the Treasury Committee focused on misconduct in the banking sector and holding Bank of England policymakers to account.

Tyrie also heads the Liaison Committee, an overarching parliamentary committee that quizzes the prime minister on major issues affecting the country.

