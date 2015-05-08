Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) stands on stage as the results of the vote are read at Winter Gardens in Margate, southeast England, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

MARGATE, England The leader of the anti-EU United Kingdom Independence Party has failed to win a seat in the country's parliament, election officials said on Friday, raising questions about his leadership of the party.

UKIP leader Nigel Farage came second in the seat of South Thanet in southeastern England with 16,026 votes, well behind the candidate from Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party who won 18,838 votes after what opinion polls had suggested would be a close fight.

Farage, who has almost single-handedly propelled his party to prominence, said in March that he would quit as its leader if he failed to win the seat. He did not comment on his future after the result was announced but said he felt "an enormous weight" had been lifted from his shoulders.

UKIP wants to withdraw Britain from the EU and was the largest party in Britain's European Parliament election in May 2014, with 27 percent of the vote. But its popularity has fallen over the past year and it won just one seat in the Westminster parliament.

