A young Labour supporter wears a campaign t-shirt at an election campaign event in Warrington, northwest England, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Ahead of the May 7 election, the opposition Labour Party remained about even with Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives, according to a YouGov opinion poll for the Sun newspaper published on Friday.

The poll gave Labour a 2 point lead, less than the poll's margin of error.

Thirty-five percent of voters supported the Labour Party versus 33 percent for the Conservatives - both unchanged from Thursday, polling company YouGov said.

The anti-European Union UK Independence Party also remained unchanged from Thursday, at 13 percent.

The two main parties have been neck-and-neck in most opinion polls since the start of the year, with neither establishing a sustained lead exceeding the typical 3 point margin of error.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither the Conservatives nor Labour are likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

For a graphic of the latest polls, please click on: For the latest polls: here#section-2-polls

(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)