LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has an 18 point lead over the main opposition Labour Party ahead of a June 8 national election, according to an opinion poll conducted by YouGov for the Sunday Times

The Conservatives were at 49 percent, up 3 percent from YouGov's previous poll, against Labour's 31 percent, up 1 percent.

The poll put the centrist Liberal Democrats on 9 percent, and the anti-European Union UK Independence Party at 3 percent, both down 4 percent.

Details of numbers surveyed were not immediately available.

