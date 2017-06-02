May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May is on track to win 313 seats in Britain's parliament in next week's election, falling 13 seats short of a 326 seat majority, according to a projection by polling company YouGov on Friday.
May's Conservatives had 330 seats when the snap election was called last month. On Thursday, YouGov said their model showed the Conservatives were 9 seats short of a majority.
The opposition Labour Party is likely to win 257 seats, YouGov's model showed, versus 253 on Thursday.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, has been admitted to hospital with an infection and will miss the formal opening of parliament, but he remains in good spirits, Buckingham Palace said.