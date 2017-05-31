A police sniffer dog is used to check Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May's campaign bus as she attends an election campaign event in Wolverhampton, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Postal voting papers for the UK general election, which is due to take place June 8, 2017, are seen in this illustration picture taken May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Boyce/Illustration

LONDON British pollster YouGov on Wednesday set out the methodology behind its model which produced a shock projection that Prime Minister Theresa May would lose control of parliament in the June 8 election.

In stark contrast to opinion polls that have until the past week shown May on course for a big win in the snap election she called, the YouGov model suggested May would lose 20 seats and her 17-seat working majority in the 650-seat British parliament.

The polling organisation said the model, developed by its data science team and London School of Economics Professor Ben Lauderdale, employed a technique called multilevel regression and post-stratification analysis to estimate the result in individual constituencies.

The polling company said it would update the first findings of the model later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)