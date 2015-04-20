The driver cleans the front of Britain's Labour Party leader Ed Miliband's battle bus at a campaign event in Pensby northern England, April 18 , 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Ahead of Britain's May 7 election, the opposition Labour Party maintained its one-point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives, according to a YouGov poll for The Sun newspaper published on Monday.

Polling company YouGov said 35 percent of voters supported the Labour Party versus 34 percent for the Conservatives.

The anti-European Union UK Independence Party, or UKIP, stood unchanged at 13 percent.

The two main parties have been neck and neck in the polls since the beginning of the year, with neither establishing a lead beyond the typical 3 percentage point margin of error in most surveys.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither the Conservatives nor Labour are likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

